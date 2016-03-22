March 22 Ig Group Holdings Plc
* Issues following trading update for three months to 29
February 2016, Q3 of its 2016 financial year
* Active client numbers were ahead of same quarter in prior
year by 11 pct
* Average revenue per client is now broadly flat
year-to-date in all regions except rest of world, where it is
around 6 pct ahead
* IG enters Q4 in a strong position, with good execution
across business and healthy new client inflow
* Discretionary remuneration and online marketing spend will
flex around performance in Q4 and ultimate full year revenue
outturn
* In France, as previously disclosed, regulatory discussions
continue around possible restrictions on direct marketing of OTC
derivative products
* Third quarter trading update
* Revenue in Q3 reached a new record level of 122.0 million
stg, 18 pct ahead of same period in prior year
* Constant flow of macro-economic news created reasonable
levels of volatility in financial markets throughout period,
providing clients with a wide range of trading opportunities
* Last week's UK budget announcements included proposed
revisions to definition of excluded entities for purposes of
bank corporation tax surcharge
* Description of proposed revisions suggests that surcharge
will not apply to company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: