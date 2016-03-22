March 22 Bank Saint Petersburg :
* FY 2015 net profit 3.6 billion roubles ($53.32 million), down 24.5 pct versus year ago
* FY 2015 net interest margin 3.5 pct versus 4.4 pct year ago
* FY 2015 net fee and commission income 4.0 billion roubles, up 8.6 pct versus year ago
* FY 2015 net interest income 17.5 billion roubles, down 5.6 pct versus year ago
* Says at Jan. 1, 2016 rate of provisions for loan impairment 9.4 pct (8.3 pct as at Jan. 1,
2015)
* As at Jan. 1, 2016 total Tier 1 capital ratio 9.9 pct
($1 = 67.5145 roubles)
