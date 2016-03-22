March 22 Ca Immobilien Anlagen Ag
* CA Immobilien anlagen AG resolved another share buyback
program
* volume totals up to two million shares (representing
approx. 2% of current share capital of company) with a maximum
limit of eur 17.50 per share
* share buyback program is expected to start on March 25,
2016 at earliest and will end no later than October 7, 2016
* CA immobilien anlagen ag has confirmed preliminary
figures for fiscal year 2015 that were published on 17 march
2016
* lowest amount payable on repurchase is not to be less
than 30% and not to exceed 10% of average unweighted price at
close of market on ten trading days preceding repurchase
Further company coverage: