March 22 Getin Noble Bank SA
* Getin Noble Bank, Poland's sixth biggest lender, plans to
increase the return on equity (ROE) to 10 percent by 2018 from
1.5 percent currently, the bank's chief executive officer said
on Tuesday.
* "We would like to be a boring bank which has consistent
revenues. We would like to have gross ROE at 10 percent by the
end of our strategy compared to 1.5 percent now," Krzysztof
Rosinski told a news conference.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)