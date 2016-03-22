UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Kuka CEO at press conference
* Says there have been first talks with Chinese investor Midea
* Says expect Chinese investor Midea to seek supervisory board representation
* Says China strategy remains in place, will look into whether possible to grow faster in China with Midea's help
* Says to decide over next 2 yrs whether to set up 2nd site in China Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.