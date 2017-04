March 22 Koninklijke Brill NV :

* Announces the acquisition of three leading academic journals - 'Annali, Sezione Orientale','Eurasian Studies' and 'Ming Qing Yanjiu'

* Journals will start publishing with brill, both online and in print, in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/25icW63 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)