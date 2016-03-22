March 22 Deutsche Lufthansa Ag

* 25 Lufthansa flights to or from Brussels needed to be cancelled for today. Some 2,000 Lufthansa passengers were affected by these cancellations

* All Lufthansa flights to and from Brussels scheduled for today have been cancelled

* Two flights from Frankfurt and Munich, which have been on their way to Brussels, have been rerouted to Liege or Cologne