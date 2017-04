March 22 Atrium Ljungberg AB :

* Acquires property Malmen 12 at Möllevången in Malmö from Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB

* Rental value of Malmen 12 is estimated to be about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.21 million)in 2016

* Acquisition takes place in corporate form with underlying property value of 125 million crowns

* Possession will take place on May 2