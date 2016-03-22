BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
March 22 Comcast Corp
* Plans to offer additional notes in existing series of 2.75% notes due 2023 and 3.15% notes due 2026 in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1pH8P38) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics