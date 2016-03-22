Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 22 Reti Telematiche Italiane Spa
* FY total revenue 42.1 million euros ($47.26 million) versus 37.2 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 3.4 million euros versus loss of 7.9 million euros a year ago
* Approves industrial plan 2016-2020
* Under industrial plan sees turnover of 71 million euros in 2019
* Under industrial plan sees ebitda of 27 million euros in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order