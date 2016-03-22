March 22 Imax Corp :

* Imax China Investors Agree To New Lock-Up agreement

* CMC Capital Partners , Fountainvest partners have extended lock-up for three additional months from april 8

* CMC Capital Partners will continue to partner with IMAX China in previously-announced IMAX China Film Fund

* Agreement enables CMC and Fountainvest to partially monetize their initial pre-ipo investment in IMAX China

* Says lockup in connection with shares two funds own in IMAX China

* CMC and Fountainvest remain strategic investors in IMAX China

* For entering new lock-up, underwriters agreed to allow CMC,Fountainvest to sell 20 million shares in advance of previous expiration date of initial lock-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)