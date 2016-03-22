WRAPUP 3-Tillerson heads to Moscow carrying Western call for Russia to abandon Assad
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
March 22 Imax Corp :
* Imax China Investors Agree To New Lock-Up agreement
* CMC Capital Partners , Fountainvest partners have extended lock-up for three additional months from april 8
* CMC Capital Partners will continue to partner with IMAX China in previously-announced IMAX China Film Fund
* Agreement enables CMC and Fountainvest to partially monetize their initial pre-ipo investment in IMAX China
* Says lockup in connection with shares two funds own in IMAX China
* CMC and Fountainvest remain strategic investors in IMAX China
* For entering new lock-up, underwriters agreed to allow CMC,Fountainvest to sell 20 million shares in advance of previous expiration date of initial lock-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
SAO PAULO, April 11 A large group of Brazilian companies will be partly spared an additional power tariff that will be levied later this year, after a federal court issued an injunction in their favor late on Monday, according to court documents.