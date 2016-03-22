March 22 Servisfirst Bancshares Inc

* Says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on April 15, 2016

* Says increases quarterly dividend by 33.3 pct Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1pZxEHr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)