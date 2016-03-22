March 22 Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd :

* Says termination of operations in five outlets within Kenya as part of reorganization process

* Says closure of these branches which include Taj Mall, Embu, Eldoret Sugarland, Nakuru and Kisii will help reduce the co's operational costs

* Says in the process, 253 positions will be rendered redundant