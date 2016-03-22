BRIEF-IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Confirms PBI-4050's positive effects on novel biomarkers in patients suffering from metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes
* Statistically significant decrease in novel biomarkers associated with a high risk of cardiovascular events
* Results further support PBI-4050's pharmacological activity and clinical benefits in patients
* PBI-4050 has demonstrated a "very good" safety and tolerability profile, with no drug-related serious adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 11 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Tuesday as ballooning geopolitical concerns drove investors away from high-yielding assets. The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump was open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria, while North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States if provoked. Traders reacted by scurrying for safe havens, such as the U.S. dollar and gold, weighing on prices of em