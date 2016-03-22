March 22 Nation Media Group :

* FY 2015 revenue of 12.34 billion shillings versus 13.35 billion shillings year ago

* FY profit before tax of 2.82 billion shillings versus 3.62 billion shillings last year

* Says group outlook for 2016 is generally positive

* Recommend the payment of final dividend of 7.5 shillings per share, will be paid on or about July 29, 2016