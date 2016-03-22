March 22 Vivint Solar Inc

* Financing is accessible in two tranches

* Initial, shorter-term tranche of $75 million priced at libor plus 5.5 pct, and a second tranche of $125 million

* Secures $200 million in funding for U.S. Residential solar

* Non-Recourse facility is secured by cash flows available to Vivint Solar