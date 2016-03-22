BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
March 22 Symantec Corp
* Board declared a special dividend of $4.00 per share
* Launches $1 billion accelerated share repurchase transaction
* Announced next phase of $5.5 billion capital return program by launching a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase (asr) transaction
* Share repurchase and special dividend will be funded through combination of cash on hand and proceeds from $500 million silver lake investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
