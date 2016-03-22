March 22 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp

* Consolidation of co's issued and outstanding common shares on basis of 10 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share

* Expects FY 16 adjusted EBITDA to approach $10.0 million USD from its existing machine deployments