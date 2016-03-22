Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 22 Rostelecom
* Says its venture fund invested about 200 million roubles ($2.94 million) in two software developers
* Says venture fund will acquire 20.3 pct in Brain4Net and 30 pct in RAIDIX
* Brain4Net is a Russian software developer of Software Defined Networks (SDN) solutions and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
* RAIDIX is a Russian software developer for data storage systems Source text: bit.ly/1UBD4F7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.0280 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
