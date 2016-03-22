March 22 GETIN NOBLE BANK :
* Getin Noble Bank, Poland's sixth biggest lender, plans a
3-year restructuring program to avoid paying the bank tax, the
lender's chief executive officer Krzysztof Rosinski said on
Tuesday.
* "The question when we will launch the program is of
secondary importance. It only means that I will stop doing the
monthly money transfer of 20 million zlotys," Rosinski told a
news conference referring to the bank tax.
* The CEO added that the bank tax imposed on lenders in
February would cost it 240 million zlotys ($63.2 million) a
year.
* Rosinski added that he expected some plan aimed at helping
the holders of Swiss-franc denominated loans to be implemented,
but its overall costs for the banks will not exceed 10 billion
zlotys.
* Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, who controls the
bank, does not plan to sell it, the CEO also said.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7988 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)