March 22 Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana shipping inc. Announces developments related to the purchase of three Panamax vessels

* Aggregate purchase price of three Panamax vessels was reduced from us$39.8 million to us$39.265 million

* Signed term sheet for a term loan facility of up to us$25.755 million to finance entire acquisition cost of m/v infinity 9

* Consummation of purchase of m/v Manzoni is still subject to company obtaining bank financing from sellers' existing lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: