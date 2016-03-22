UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Ludwig Beck :
* FY gross sales in amount of 158.6 million euros ($177 million)in 2015, compared to 102.7 million euros in previous year
* FY consolidated net profit was at 15.2 million euros, compared to 6.7 million euros in previous year
* FY EBT amounted to 17.3 million euros (previous year: 9.5 mln euros)
* FY like-for-like gross sales were at 104.0 mln euros, which corresponds to an increase of 1.2 pct
* Will propose a dividend payment amounting to 0.75 euros per no-par share entitled to profit
* Expects 2016 sales at group level to be at 180 mln euros to 190 mln euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at 8 mln to 9 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.