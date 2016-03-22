March 22 Uniwheels AG :

* Its supervisory board and management board have decided to accelerate full expansion of plant 4 in Stalowa Wola, Poland

* 2 million wheels capacity increase of complete stage is now planned to be reached one year earlier, at beginning of 2017

* The reason for the acceleration of the capacity expansion is stronger than expected customer demand reflected in the group's order book Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)