BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has received contract award
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics
March 22 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement and release with state of California Air Resources Board
* Settlement agreement does not constitute an admission of any wrongdoing by LL, company or any other entity
* CARB has concluded its review with no formal finding of violation or admission of wrongdoing on part of company
* Agreement to resolve CARB inquiry relating to certain laminate flooring sourced from China sold in stores prior to may 2015
* Under terms of settlement agreement, co agreed to pay a total sum of $2.5 million upon execution of settlement agreement Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UClrFg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
