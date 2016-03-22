WRAPUP 3-Tillerson heads to Moscow carrying Western call for Russia to abandon Assad
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
March 22 Cme Group Inc :
* Says co and Thomson Reuters announced implementation of new measures to further enhance and develop LBMA silver price benchmark
* Measures, which have been approved by independent oversight committee, will be implemented on 16 may 2016
* New measures include introducing a blind auction, sharing imbalance in auction, and increasing predefined threshold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
SAO PAULO, April 11 A large group of Brazilian companies will be partly spared an additional power tariff that will be levied later this year, after a federal court issued an injunction in their favor late on Monday, according to court documents.