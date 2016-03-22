BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
March 22 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
* Ceo dan dinges' 2015 total compensation was about $9.0 million versus $9.8 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1MkKQAP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks