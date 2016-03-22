March 22 Newcastle Gold Ltd :

* Prior to completion of business combination, stock options and warrants of catalyst will be exercised such that catalyst will have not less than c$3.75 million cash amounts

* Newcastle gold and catalyst copper announce merger to strengthen board and provide financial flexibility

* Newcastle will acquire all of outstanding common shares of catalyst in exchange for common shares of newcastle

* Exchange ratio will be such that outstanding shares of newcastle will be held 60%, by shareholders of newcastle and 40%, by shareholders of catalyst