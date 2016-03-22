BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Newcastle Gold Ltd :
* Prior to completion of business combination, stock options and warrants of catalyst will be exercised such that catalyst will have not less than c$3.75 million cash amounts
* Newcastle gold and catalyst copper announce merger to strengthen board and provide financial flexibility
* Newcastle will acquire all of outstanding common shares of catalyst in exchange for common shares of newcastle
* Exchange ratio will be such that outstanding shares of newcastle will be held 60%, by shareholders of newcastle and 40%, by shareholders of catalyst Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toys R US says to unify Toys"R"US, Japan business with Toys"R"US business in greater China, Southeast Asia