UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Trigano SA
* Reports Q2 sales of 310.0 million euros ($347.5 million)versus 238.4 million euros a year ago
* First half-year results should clearly rise in comparison to 2014/2015 due to the growth of the activity Source text: bit.ly/1Uil9nr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.