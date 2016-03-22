Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 22 Esker SA :
* Reports FY net income of 6.5 million euros ($7.3 million) versus 4.7 million euros a year ago
* FY operating income is 9.0 million euros versus 5.7 million euros a year ago
* Sees 2016 in line with 2015 performance Source text: bit.ly/25jiltD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
