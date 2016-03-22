BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
March 22 Deva Holding :
* To issue bonds up to 150 million lira ($52.31 million) for qualified investors
* Bonds to have maturity period of up to 3 years
* Bonds to have maturity period of up to 3 years
* Brokerage operations for the bond issuance will be carried out by Is Yatrm Menkul Degerler
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing