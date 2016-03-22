March 22 Deva Holding :

* To issue bonds up to 150 million lira ($52.31 million) for qualified investors

* Bonds to have maturity period of up to 3 years

* Brokerage operations for the bond issuance will be carried out by Is Yatrm Menkul Degerler