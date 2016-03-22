March 22 Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :
* Reports FY portfolio value excluding transfer duties of
915.3 million euros ($1.03 billion) versus 765.1 million euros a
year ago
* EPRA NNAV per share is 58.1 euros at Dec. 31, 2015 versus
58.2 euros at Dec 31. 2014
* FY rental income is 53.0 million euros versus 51.9 million
euros a year ago
* FY EPRA financial occupancy rate is 89.7 percent versus
89.6 percent a year ago
* FY net income is 12.4 million euros versus 4.2 million
euros a year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 3.0 euros per share
* Says objective is to increase the value of its portfolio
to 1.5 billion euros within 2 to 3 years
* Says in 2016 will be once again in line with a trend of
significant growth in its cash flows
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
