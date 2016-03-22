UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Nikkei:
* Hankook Tire will have its first U.S. plant up and running by end of year at total cost of $800 million - Nikkei
* Hankook Tire says plant, which will be constructed in the state of Tennessee, will have an annual output capacity of 11 million tires - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/22CZOWH) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.