BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Dean Foods Co :
* Says Walmart recently announced that it plans to build a dairy processing plant in Indiana
* Says "we do not expect this will have a material impact on our financial results" - SEC filing
* Sees impact of Walmart's decision to result in loss of about 100 million gallons very low-margin private-label fluid milk volume from late 2017
* Do not believe Walmart announcement to impact sales to potentially affected stores of national brands or other non-fluid milk products sales Source text (1.usa.gov/1RxUyBZ) Further company coverage:
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship