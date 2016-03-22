March 22 Mbia Inc

* Says chief executive officer joseph brown's 2015 total compensation was $2.7 million versus $43.6 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Says brown's total 2014 compensation included $35.6 million in stock awards Source text: 1.usa.gov/25k6U4U Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)