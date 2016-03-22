BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
March 22 Solarcity Corp
* New fund to finance over $131 million in solar projects
* Fund covers capital cost of solar equipment and installation
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications