BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Southern Co
* Says co, agl resources received regulatory approval of companies' proposed merger from california public utilities commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship