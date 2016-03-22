BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Myers Industries Inc
* Reached an agreement with shareholder gamco asset management, inc to add daniel r. Lee as a nominee to company's slate of directors
* Company has agreed to replace nominee philip t. Blazek with lee in company's slate of directors
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship