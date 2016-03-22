March 22 Dakota Plains Holdings

* Co and units executed a settlement agreement with world fuel services corporation and units resolving several pending issues

* Dakp parties have released certain claims against wfs parties related to historical railcar storage fees and rights to indemnification under agreement

* Pursuant to agreement,co received about $1.9 million in funds held in escrow in connection with indemnification & release agreement