BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
March 22 Dakota Plains Holdings
* Co and units executed a settlement agreement with world fuel services corporation and units resolving several pending issues
* Dakp parties have released certain claims against wfs parties related to historical railcar storage fees and rights to indemnification under agreement
* Pursuant to agreement,co received about $1.9 million in funds held in escrow in connection with indemnification & release agreement
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications