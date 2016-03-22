March 22 Canexus Corp

* Says amendment modifies certain financial covenants relating to first and second quarters of 2016

* Amended its credit agreement, with its syndicate of banks, effective march 22, 2016

* Anticipate relaxation will provide flexibility and liquidity until arrangement agreement closes with superior plus