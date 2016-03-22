March 22 MYR Group Inc :

* MYR Group announces agreement with Engine Capital

* Under terms of agreement between MYR Group and Engine Capital, Engine Capital has agreed to customary standstill and voting commitments

* Says John Schauerman has been appointed to board, effective immediately

* With appointments, company's board will be expanded to 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent

* Arnaud Ajdler, managing member of engine capital, will join board, effective immediately following 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)