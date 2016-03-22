March 22 Centurylink Inc

* Agreed to sell $1.0 billion of newly-issued unsecured senior notes due 2024

* To use proceeds to provide total amount required to fully retire at maturity all $1.184 billion of 7.082% notes issued by its unit Embarq Corp