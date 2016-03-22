BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
March 22 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc
* Appointment of financial advisor for purposes of exploring structured divestiture process of Co's international business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications