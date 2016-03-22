BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
March 23 (Reuters) -
. Nintendo Will End Production Of The Wii U Video Game console As Early As This Year In Light Of Sluggish Sales - Nikkei
. Nintendo will cut inventory risk by ending Wii U production early and focusing resources on the NX
Source text (s.nikkei.com/1ULDlnK) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications