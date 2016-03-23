REFILE-WRAPUP 5-U.S.-Russia relations at another low after Syria attacks
* Volley of hostile statements timed as Tillerson sits for talks
March 23 Learn Africa Plc :
* Expects FY 2015 earnings will be materially lower when compared to prior year
* Reduction of earnings due to reassessment of provision for impairment of debts reflecting in books prior to co's divestment from pearson education Source : j.mp/1VCN2pf Further company coverage:
* Volley of hostile statements timed as Tillerson sits for talks
* Has a secret team of biomedical engineers working on treating diabetes - CNBC