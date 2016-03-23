March 23 Scottish Salmon Company Plc :

* Saus its unit Scottish Salmon Company Limited reaches agreement to refinance its bank facilities with secured GBP 50 million ($70.95 million) multicurrency facility with existing lenders, DNB

* Refinancing consists of term loan of GBP 20 million, revolving credit facility of GBP 20 million and overdraft facility of GBP 10 million, with variable terms