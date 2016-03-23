BRIEF-Bioxyne requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 COSMO Pharmaceuticals SA :
* FY net profit 248.2 million euros ($278.06 million) versus 73.3 million euros year ago
* FY revenues 60.6 million euros versus 79.6 million euros year ago
* Proposal for a dividend of 1.40 euro per share
* Expects to post another excellent year in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On April 7, CFO Eric Bjerkholt informed co of his resignation from all of his positions at co effective as of April 27, 2017