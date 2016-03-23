March 23 Zooplus AG :

* FY EBITDA 15.4 million euros ($17.25 million) versus 9.9 million euros year ago

* FY earnings before taxes (EBT) rise 45 pct to 12.7 million euros (previous year: 8.8 million euros)

* FY sales increase 31 pct to 711.3 million euros (previous year: 543.1 million euros)

* Expects to continue its profitable growth path in 2016, financial targets include a rise in sales to a minimum of 875 million euros, which would indicate a level of previously reported total sales of at least 900 million euros

* 2016 earnings before taxes (EBT) is expected to be in the range of 14 - 18 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1UEGffd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)