UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Design Hotels AG :
* FY EBITDA increased by 12 percent to 1.939 million euros ($2.17 million)
* FY profit after tax of 1.120 million euros
* FY 2015 total sales up by about 11 percent to 16.878 million euros Source text - bit.ly/25jiZHm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.