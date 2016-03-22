Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 22 Prologue SA
* Raises 2.6 million euros ($2.92 million) through capital increase with preferential subscription rights
* Says the demand was oversubscribed for 126.6%, what resulted in exercise of the extension clause Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order