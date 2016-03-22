BRIEF-Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship
March 22 S&P:
* Affirmed 'AA' rating on kansas city's existing GO debt and our 'AA-' rating on its existing appropriation-backed debt
* Kansas city, mo 2016 A-E special obligation bonds rated 'aa-'
* Outlook on all ratings is stable Source text (bit.ly/1RiSMPK)
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship
BRUSSELS, April 11 Most bad loans held by Italian banks do not need to be sold immediately, the governor of the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday, in a bid to quell pressure on some of the country's lenders which are saddled by non-soured credit.